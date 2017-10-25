Catholicos of Armenians heads to US on patriarchal visit

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Wednesday headed to the US on a patriarchal visit, and on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of the country.

The Catholicos will chair several events devoted to this anniversary and pay visits in Los Angeles, Information Services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Separately, on October 30, Karekin II will pay a one-day visit to Mexico, where he will meet with the local Armenian community, and attend a special interchurch ceremony in memory of the victims of the earthquake that recently hit Mexico City.