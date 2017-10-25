Russian Patriarch: Protection of spiritual monuments will enable to prevent exacerbation of Karabakh conflict

Desecration of religious monuments is perilous for any conflict.

Patriarch Kirill I of Moscow and all Russia of the Russian Orthodox Church stated the abovementioned at the presidency of the Interreligious Council of Russia.

“Upon my invitation, the spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan had recently come to Moscow to discuss the avenues for the settlement of the long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said, in particular. “And, at that time, the spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan found courage in themselves to declare that no mocking is permissible toward spiritual monuments, spiritual buildings, traditions, since in that case, religious emotions get involved in the political conflict, and that is very perilous for any conflict.”