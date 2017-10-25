News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Russian Patriarch: Protection of spiritual monuments will enable to prevent exacerbation of Karabakh conflict
13:18, 25.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Desecration of religious monuments is perilous for any conflict.

Patriarch Kirill I of Moscow and all Russia of the Russian Orthodox Church stated the abovementioned at the presidency of the Interreligious Council of Russia.

“Upon my invitation, the spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan had recently come to Moscow to discuss the avenues for the settlement of the long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said, in particular. “And, at that time, the spiritual leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan found courage in themselves to declare that no mocking is permissible toward spiritual monuments, spiritual buildings, traditions, since in that case, religious emotions get involved in the political conflict, and that is very perilous for any conflict.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired from mortars at night
The Artsakh Defense Army, however, suffered no casualties…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again abused international conference that has nothing to do with Karabakh conflict
Spokesperson Balayan added that such demeanor is “aimed at shifting the attention from Azerbaijan’s worldwide humiliation as a result of Laundromat policy of corruption, aggressive criminal posture”…
 Azerbaijan to “blacklist” Anthony Bourdain for visiting Karabakh
The renowned American chef, author, and TV personality…
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 Two Australian MPs condemn Azerbaijan for failing peace in Karabakh
Artsakh is ready for extra monitoring to promote peace in their region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news