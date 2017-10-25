News
News
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicks off in Yerevan
11:54, 25.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in a narrow format is held Wednesday in Yerevan. 

Prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries (Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan) have arrived in the event venue in the capital city of Armenia.

Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission, the executive body of the EAEU, also is participating in this talk.

The Council meeting in an extended format will take place soon thereafter.

This text available in   Հայերեն
