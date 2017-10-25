News
Armenia President, Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members discuss Yerevan meeting (PHOTOS)
13:57, 25.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday received the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members—the prime ministers of Armenia, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan—who will participate in the Council meeting to be held on the same day in capital city Yerevan. Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission, the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union, also attended this talk.

First Sargsyan expressed confidence that the said meeting will be productive and will serve the interests of promoting Eurasian integration, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he underscored the activities of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and thanked for the active and productive work.

Stressing that he is familiar with the agenda of this meeting, the President especially noted the matter of elimination of technical barriers. But he expressed the hope that this and the other matters on the meeting agenda will be resolved.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members, for their part, said they will thoroughly discuss all the matters on the agenda, find joint solutions, move forward, and keep the pace.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
