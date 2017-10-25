OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule

STEPANAKERT. – In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Wednesday conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the southeast direction of Hadrut Region of the NKR.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was held by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), his field assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Office staff member Martin Schuster (Germany), as well as Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Farrely (Ireland), representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG), the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, as well as Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia), representative of the OSCE (HLPG).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.