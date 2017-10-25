Armenia PM: Impossible to speak about EAEU modernization without digital agenda

YEREVAN. – It is impossible to speak about modernization of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) without a digital agenda.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Wednesday stated the above-said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting being held in capital city Yerevan.

“Under the conditions of not having common borders with the other EAEU countries, communication issues are more urgent to us [Armenia],” stressed Karapetyan. “We hope this process will help in the diversification communication between our states.”

And with respect to the electricity market, the Armenian PM said it is important to work toward switching the electricity grids of the EAEU countries to a parallel mode, which will enable to expand the sale of electricity.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.