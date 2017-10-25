News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Medvedev: People see more EAEU products around them
17:02, 25.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – People see more products around them that were produced in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). 

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday said the aforementioned at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting being held in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

In his words, a space of free movement of services, goods, capital, and workforce is being formed within the EAEU. As per Medvedev, integration requires discourse and compromises, and the ability and desire to listen to each other.

According to the Russian PM, the EAEU single market gradually reveals its capabilities. As case in point, the GDP of this union has grown by 1.8 percent in the first half of the current year, economy has growth in all five member countries, turnover is virtually 28 percent within the EAEU, and trade with third countries is 26 percent.

“It’s indispensable to move forward, in which we are engaged today,” he added.

Dmitry Medvedev stressed that the Eurasian Customs Code, which comes into force on January 1, 2018, also will contribute to this process.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Impossible to speak about EAEU modernization without digital agenda
Not having common borders with the other Eurasian Economic Union countries, communication issues are more urgent to us…
 Armenia President, Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members discuss Yerevan meeting (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan expressed confidence that this talk will serve the interests of promoting Eurasian integration…
 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicks off in Yerevan
Prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member countries are attending the event…
 Yerevan to have wholesale center for exporting Iran goods to EAEU
Iranian Armenian businessman Levon Aharonian will carry out this project…
 Armenia PM: Russian business welcomed in free economic zone on Armenia-Iran border
Armenia is open to any investments, including the Russian ones...
 Armenia PM to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan
The event agenda is made public…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news