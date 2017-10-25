Medvedev: People see more EAEU products around them

YEREVAN. – People see more products around them that were produced in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday said the aforementioned at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting being held in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

In his words, a space of free movement of services, goods, capital, and workforce is being formed within the EAEU. As per Medvedev, integration requires discourse and compromises, and the ability and desire to listen to each other.

According to the Russian PM, the EAEU single market gradually reveals its capabilities. As case in point, the GDP of this union has grown by 1.8 percent in the first half of the current year, economy has growth in all five member countries, turnover is virtually 28 percent within the EAEU, and trade with third countries is 26 percent.

“It’s indispensable to move forward, in which we are engaged today,” he added.

Dmitry Medvedev stressed that the Eurasian Customs Code, which comes into force on January 1, 2018, also will contribute to this process.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.