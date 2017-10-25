Richard Mills: 2017 Armenia elections are fair

News
Two and a half years ago there was no confidence in Armenia's electoral system, and people did not believe that something could be changed by voting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills told VOA.

According to him, working with the Government, President Serzh Sargsyan and the Prime Minister, he saw that they had noticed that and they were the ones who applied to the  US Agency for International Development (USAID), in order to ask the European Union to offer measures to mitigate the crisis of confidence in the 2017 election run-up.

As a result, according to the ambassador, the voting process was accepted by all: both the opposition and the government.

"And I think that the citizens of Armenia also recognized that everything went right and fair," Richard Mills said.

