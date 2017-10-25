Tigran Sargsyan: Common rule agreement to regulate driver’s license issue within Eurasian Union

YEREVAN.- An agreement on common rules for driving licenses will be designed for the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, Eurasian Economic Commission’s Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan said after the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan.

“Many are interested in the drivers’ license issue. The conceptual approach over this issue will be that we will start designing an agreement regarding common rules for the area. Fundamental changes will soon be made in this area relating to the digitization in the transportation field, introduction of new vehicles, relating to which the drivers must have new skills and knowledge”, Sargsyan said.

According to him, this particularly concerns driverless or multi-type vehicles