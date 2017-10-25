News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Karabakh FM receives Andrzej Kasprzyk
19:48, 25.10.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh  Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian received on Wednesday Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting the sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Masis Mayilian drew attention to the recent violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side, which led to the death of an Artsakh Defense Army serviceman. Artsakh Foreign Minister noted the unacceptability of the further destabilization of the situation and stressed the need for adherence to the trilateral agreements on ceasefire and its strengthening, as well as the earlier arrangements on the implementation of additional measures to reduce tensions in the zone of conflict.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Mexico MPs visit Stepanakert Memorial
They are on a trip to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)…
 Karabakh President meets Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Brussels
A range of issues related to the Motherland-Diaspora ties, relation between the church and the society, Artsakh's domestic and foreign policy were on the meeting agenda...
 Masis Mayilian: Karabakh-EU cooperation will play stabilizing role
The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh delivered a speech in Brussels…
 Karabakh President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia discuss motherland-diaspora ties
Bako Sahakyan and Aram I on Friday met in Brussels…
 Karabakh president visits office of European Friends of Armenia
A number of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh were addressed...
 Karabakh President in Brussels, discusses implementation of programs in Artsakh
Bako Sahakyan met with the chair and the director of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news