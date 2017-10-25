News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 26
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.28
EUR
567.55
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Syrian army regains al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor
23:03, 25.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Syrian army units re-established control over al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists there, SANA reported.

The army units combed the neighborhood fully and set up new military points inside it in preparation for launching new operations to root out ISIS terrorists from other neighborhoods.

Units carried out accurate operations on ISIS movements in the neighborhood of al-Hamidiya, al-Jubaila, al-Rushdiya, al-Sheikh Yassin, Kanamat and Khasarat, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS.

In the eastern countryside of the province, army units, backed by Air Force and Artillery achieved new progress in their operations against ISIS dens in Huweijit Saqar village, after killing a number of terrorists and destroying their fortifications.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Explosion in Afghanistan, former military commander and his bodyguard dead
It occurred in Takhar Province, at a restaurant where Nazuk Mir was having breakfast…
 59 dead after suicide bombers attack mosques in Afghanistan
The Afghan president issued a statement condemning both attacks…
 ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack
A suicide bomb explosion ripped through a mosque in the western side of Afghanistan's capital Kabul...
 30 people killed in suicide bombing at Kabul mosque
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack…
 Blast hits mosque in Kabul, leaving casualties
The blast occurred when dozens of worshippers were offering evening prayers...
 Putin: There are reasons to believe terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon
There are grounds to expect that we will soon finish off the terrorists in Syria…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news