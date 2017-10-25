Syrian army regains al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor

Syrian army units re-established control over al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists there, SANA reported.

The army units combed the neighborhood fully and set up new military points inside it in preparation for launching new operations to root out ISIS terrorists from other neighborhoods.

Units carried out accurate operations on ISIS movements in the neighborhood of al-Hamidiya, al-Jubaila, al-Rushdiya, al-Sheikh Yassin, Kanamat and Khasarat, inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS.

In the eastern countryside of the province, army units, backed by Air Force and Artillery achieved new progress in their operations against ISIS dens in Huweijit Saqar village, after killing a number of terrorists and destroying their fortifications.