UK wants outline agreement with the European Union
23:42, 25.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Britain wants an outline agreement with the European Union by the end of March 2018 on the transitional arrangements that will apply temporarily after it leaves the bloc, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

The clarification statement, from a spokesperson at his Brexit department, said: "We are working to reach an agreement on the final deal in good time before we leave the EU in March 2019.

"Once the deal is agreed we will meet our long-standing commitment to a vote in both Houses and we expect and intend this to be before the vote in the European Parliament and therefore before we leave. 

"This morning the Secretary of State was asked about hypothetical scenarios. Michel Barnier has said he hopes to get the deal agreed by October 2018 and that is our aim as well."

At a select committee in the morning, Mr Davis had predicted Brexit negotiations will drag on until the last minute on the last day in 2019 and be "very exciting".

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
