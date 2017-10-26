Iraqi Kurdistan MPs to debate on suspension of Barzani’s activities

The parliament of Iraqi Kurdistan on Thursday will convene a session, whose main topic will be the suspension of the activities by president Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Region and his vice president.
Kurdish autonomy parliament member Izzat Saber informed about the aforementioned to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
He noted that the powers of the president and the vice president will be halted.
Saber added that the Iraqi Kurdistan presidential elections will be delayed by eight months, during which the activities of the staff of the Iraqi Kurdistan president will be suspended.