Explosion in Ukraine capital city, MP and analyst are wounded

Press service of Ihor Mosiychuk, a Ukrainian parliament member from the Radical Party, has informed on its Facebook page that the MP was injured as a result of an explosion when he left the building of ESPRESO TV in capital city Kyiv.

“Ihor Mosiychuk is injured, he is currently being taken to a hospital,” informed his press service, reported 112 Ukraine TV.

It was found out that political scientist Vitaliy Bala also was wounded in the blast.

The explosion was confirmed in the hospital.

A motorcycle, on which two people had arrived, had exploded.

According to the TV channel, one of them is seriously injured, whereas the other is in a relatively better condition.