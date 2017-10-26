Tragic car crash near Armenia village bridge, young driver dies on the spot

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Thursday at 1:02am.
It was informed that a car accident had occurred nearby the bridge of Mkhcyan village of the Ararat Province, a person was affected, and rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a vehicle—with K. T., 22, behind its steering wheel—had gone off road on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway, collided with an iron barrier, and as a result, the driver had died on the spot.
Rescuers brought the body out of the car and handed it over to ambulance staff.