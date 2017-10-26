News
Tragic car crash near Armenia village bridge, young driver dies on the spot
10:38, 26.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Thursday at 1:02am.

It was informed that a car accident had occurred nearby the bridge of Mkhcyan village of the Ararat Province, a person was affected, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle—with K. T., 22, behind its steering wheel—had gone off road on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway, collided with an iron barrier, and as a result, the driver had died on the spot.

Rescuers brought the body out of the car and handed it over to ambulance staff.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
