Study finds anti-stroke drugs also protect against dementia

Russia MFA: Situation remains complicated in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia government, not President, to declare state of emergency in country

Armenia President: IT easily overcomes borders, customs checkpoints (PHOTOS)

5 signs you could be vitamin D deficient

CoE Committee of Ministers to launch legal actions against Azerbaijan

70 babies were born in Yerevan on October 25

Russia’s Medvedev posts photos from Armenia on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: Cause for uproar in Baku is statement that Karabakh will not be part of Azerbaijan

'Self-regulating nanoparticles' can be made just hot enough to kill cancer

Armenia MFA: April 2016 war had serious impact also on outlook by mediators

Armenia government approves EAEU Customs Code ratification draft

Armenia, Croatia to protect mutual investments

Armenia government authorizes inviolability of military mail with Russia

Underweight women are at greater risk of early menopause

US lawmakers: Progress which Armenia and Karabakh have achieved is just incredible

Congressman: Being in Russia’s neighborhood, it is not easy for Armenia to remain friend of US

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s expectations evaporated during Medvedev visit

A better way to wash pesticides off apples

Global oil prices falling

Tragic car crash near Armenia village bridge, young driver dies on the spot

Iraqi Kurdistan MPs to debate on suspension of Barzani’s activities

Armenia Parliament continues session

Explosion in Ukraine capital city, MP and analyst are wounded

Armenia football club president scores goal in Swiss Cup

Trump says he is “very intelligent person”

Andrew Schofer: Mink Group Co-Chairs are working with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan to identify date for next meeting

Women are more sexually satisfied if they like their eyes

UK wants outline agreement with the European Union

Syrian army regains al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor

Any amount of alcohol during pregnancy can cause lasting effects on offspring, study says

Armenian PM receives Russian Transport Minister

Richard Mills: 2017 Armenia elections are fair

Official team photo of Real Madrid

Poster of Lionel Messi crying blood used in chilling ISIS threat to World Cup 2018

Ankara ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline

Psychopaths may more easily forfeit one person for greater good

Karabakh FM receives Andrzej Kasprzyk

Tigran Sargsyan: Common rule agreement to regulate driver’s license issue within Eurasian Union

Boxer Jeffrey Claro, 20, dies after falling into coma

Russian PM: Eurasian Union states will consistently eliminate national barriers to trade

Formerly conjoined twins to go home after almost 1.5 years in hospital

Dollar “ascent” stops in Armenia

Swiss prosecutors interview Al-Khelaifi over World Cup deals

Medvedev: People see more EAEU products around them

Armenia PM: Impossible to speak about EAEU modernization without digital agenda

Turkey national currency continues rapidly depreciating due to visa crisis with US

Asian Development Bank provides $40mn to Armenia for fiscal and financial market reforms

OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Footballer with no hand plays in Romanian Cup match (PHOTOS)

Armenia President, Eurasian Intergovernmental Council members discuss Yerevan meeting (PHOTOS)

65 babies were born in Yerevan on October 24

Russian Patriarch: Protection of spiritual monuments will enable to prevent exacerbation of Karabakh conflict

Mikaël Silvestre: If you already have Mkhitaryan and Mata, you don’t need Özil in Man United

Catholicos of Armenians heads to US on patriarchal visit

19th national congress of China’s communist party concludes

Karabakh defense minister presents to OSCE ambassador evidence on Azerbaijan using guided missiles

Study discovered 72 new mutations responsible for breast cancer

Xi Jinping elected general secretary of CPC Central Committee

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting kicks off in Yerevan

Communist Party of China unveils new leadership

Newspaper: Armenia PM tries mobilizing Russia criminal circles for his 2018 political plans

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired from mortars at night

Armenia Parliament passes several bills debated at previous session

A winter birth may help you beat the baby blues

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan president turns into aggressor when sets foot on own land

Armenia Parliament continues debates on bills submitted by MOD

Yerevan to have wholesale center for exporting Iran goods to EAEU

Minister: Armenia trucks will be able to freely go to Russia

Swansea 0-2 Manchester United

E-cigarettes may trigger unique and potentially damaging immune responses

Iraqi Kurdistan parliament delays presidential elections by 8 months

Armenian PM receives his Kyrgyz counterpart

Saudi Arabia backs Trump's stance on Iran

Manchester United line-up against Swansea City

Armenian President receives Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev (PHOTOS)

Don't ask GPs for antibiotics, new health campaign urges

Karabakh President: Azerbaijan's April "blitzkrieg" failed; aggressor has not achieved its goal

Medvedev: Russia ready for agricultural cooperation with Armenia

Karabakh FM receives MPs from Mexico

Armenia PM: Russian business welcomed in free economic zone on Armenia-Iran border

Medvedev: Special tariff for Russian gas supplies to Armenia to be preserved in 2018

Armenia president: We have no problems with Azerbaijani people, with Islam

Armenia leader: We will not allow to be drawn into a quantitative arms race

Armenian and Russian ministers sign a number of documents (PHOTOS)

Armenia President: Our army is strong and combat-ready (PHOTOS)

Aras Ozbiliz scores 2 goals

Armenia PM: New opportunities for economic growth are ahead

Simple reading test predicts chance of developing Alzheimer's disease, say scientists

Armenia, Russia PMs holding tête-à-tête in Yerevan

Russia PM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again abused international conference that has nothing to do with Karabakh conflict

China's largest party elects new Central Committee

Nalbandian: Armenia will host OSCE conference on prevention of hate crimes

Russia’s Medvedev arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: OSCE should fight against terrorism and identity based crimes

Armenia FM in Italy, discusses upcoming OSCE Ministerial Conference

Świtalski: Armenia-EU partnership agreement will be signed

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with increased risk of COPD

Azerbaijan to “blacklist” Anthony Bourdain for visiting Karabakh