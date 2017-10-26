Armenia MFA: April 2016 war had serious impact also on outlook by mediators

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side has never broken and does not break the agreement on what has occurred in closed talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia. He noted this reflecting on the Azerbaijani accusations that, supposedly, Armenia broke the agreement with respect to not speaking about the matters that are discussed at the Karabakh peace talks.

“The breaker [of this agreement] is Azerbaijan because, after what is discussed at the negotiating table, it says completely different things, which is very apparent,” said Kocharyan. “It’s enough to see the five statements by the presidents of the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chair countries [Russia, US, and France] (…), and compare them with what Azerbaijan speaks.

“With its non-foresighted steps, Azerbaijan has driven itself to an impasse in all matters. As a result, it closes its road to get out of this impasse.

“It’s apparent that the April [2016] war [when Azerbaijan had unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Karabakh] has had a serious impact also on the outlook by the mediators.”