News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 26
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: April 2016 war had serious impact also on outlook by mediators
13:43, 26.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian side has never broken and does not break the agreement on what has occurred in closed talks.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told about the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia. He noted this reflecting on the Azerbaijani accusations that, supposedly, Armenia broke the agreement with respect to not speaking about the matters that are discussed at the Karabakh peace talks.

“The breaker [of this agreement] is Azerbaijan because, after what is discussed at the negotiating table, it says completely different things, which is very apparent,” said Kocharyan. “It’s enough to see the five statements by the presidents of the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chair countries [Russia, US, and France] (…), and compare them with what Azerbaijan speaks.

“With its non-foresighted steps, Azerbaijan has driven itself to an impasse in all matters. As a result, it closes its road to get out of this impasse.

“It’s apparent that the April [2016] war [when Azerbaijan had unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Karabakh] has had a serious impact also on the outlook by the mediators.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia MFA: Situation remains complicated in Karabakh conflict zone
The official representative said Moscow welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan’s willingness to continue the negotiation process…
 Armenia official: Cause for uproar in Baku is statement that Karabakh will not be part of Azerbaijan
The Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan have both become independent on the same grounds…
 Andrew Schofer: Mink Group Co-Chairs are working with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan to identify date for next meeting
The US Co-Chair spoke to Armenian News-NEWS.am regarding the current process of negotiations…
 OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense…
 Russian Patriarch: Protection of spiritual monuments will enable to prevent exacerbation of Karabakh conflict
Desecration of religious monuments is perilous for any conflict…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired from mortars at night
The Artsakh Defense Army, however, suffered no casualties…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news