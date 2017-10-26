Armenia President: IT easily overcomes borders, customs checkpoints (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The ceremony for the presentation of the Armenian President’s 2017 educational awards in the IT sector was held Thursday at the presidential residence.

At the event, President Serzh Sargsyan handed to the winners their awards in various nominations.

A total of 26 university students and 17 schoolchildren from six institutions of higher education and eight high schools were presented the President’s educational awards in the IT sector for this year.

At the end of the award ceremony, Sargsyan thanked these students and schoolchildren, and expressed the hope that these prizes will be their first step on their road to great success.

“Information and telecommunication technologies easily overcome borders and customs checkpoints ,” he noted in particular, “even in the case of borders closed by unfriendly neighbors.”