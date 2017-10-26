News
Russia MFA: Situation remains complicated in Karabakh conflict zone
16:44, 26.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated that Russia welcomes Armenia and Azerbaijan’s willingness to continue the negotiation process in settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We welcome the readiness expressed by the parties to take additional steps to invigorate the negotiation process and reduce tension on the line of contact,” she said. “We support the [respective] efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.”

Zakharova, however, expressed regret that the situation remains complicated in the conflict zone.

“We call on Baku and Yerevan to demonstrate a constructive approach in seeking avenues for resolving the unresolved problems.”

