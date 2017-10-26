Domínguez: Mexico respects nations’ right to self-determination

YEREVAN. – Chairman Ara Babloyan of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Thursday received a group Mexican parliament members, and led Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, Head of the Mexico-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Mexican legislature.
Welcoming the guests, Babloyan highlighted the establishment of close cooperation with Latin American countries, especially Mexico.
The RA NA President expressed satisfaction with the setting up of friendship groups in the parliaments of the two countries, noting that these groups could promote the development of not only parliamentary, but state relations.
The Head of the Parliament underscored the visit of the Mexican friendship group members to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), considering it as a good opportunity for getting acquainted with the situation on the spot and communicating with the people of Artsakh. In this context the RA NA President noted: “The visit is the best way to be convinced that the Artsakh people’s aspiration is the establishment of peace. We have no problem with Azerbaijani people, and our goal is to provide peace and welfare for the people of Artsakh.”
Also, Ara Babloyan stressed the importance of cooperation within international organizations, noting that the visit of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group members is a good start for invigorating relations between the two countries and moving them into a new plane.
Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, for her part, thanked the RA NA chairman for the invitation and warm reception, noting: “Our visit is the vivid evidence of the desire to develop relations between the two nations. Friendship groups can promote the development of cooperation in the domains of policy, education, and culture. We have come to open new avenues for friendship and cooperation, and we are ready to discuss all recommendations of mutually beneficial interest.”
And speaking about their visit to Artsakh, Domínguez highlighted: “Mexico respects nations’ right to self-determination.”
At the end of the talk, the members of the Mexican delegation presented to Ara Babloyan their impressions from Armenia and the NKR.