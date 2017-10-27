Life in Karabakh village after April 2016 war (PHOTOS)

The schoolchildren from Talish village of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and who had moved to Alashan village after the brief war in April 2016, are holding their lessons in the former hospital building, already for the second year. The Talish school furniture was moved there, the rooms have been turned into classrooms, and the area next to the building has been tuned into a playground (PHOTOS).

After the Spring Break in March 2016, these children were to have their classes in a completely renovated school in Talish. But their dreams and expectations disappeared due to the brief war that started in the early morning hours on April 2, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale military aggression. As a result, the children were forced to leave their native village with their parents.

Today, some of these children live in Alashan village. Ever since July 2016, and with government support, 46 families from Talish live and 31 children from this village attend school in Alashan. They had two first-graders this school year, and they will have two graduates next May.

Prior to the war, Talish had 500 permanent residents.

“[A total of] 177 Talish residents [now] live in Alashan,” said village mayor Yura Petrosyan. “The [living] conditions [here] are pretty good.”

But no one knows when they will return to Talish. Speaking with us, many of them said they feel very well in Alashan and have adapted to the life in this village.

To note, extensive construction works are underway these days in Talish, and the renovation of its school has recently begun.