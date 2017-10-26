Ayatollah Khamenei warns Iraq of US plots

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei advised the Iraqi government not to trust the US, saying Washington, the real creator of the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group, would not hesitate to harm Iraq whenever possible, Tasnim News Agency reported.
In a meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Tehran on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei cautioned Baghdad against US plots, recommending that Iraqi officials should never trust the US.
“Americans themselves created Daesh, but now that the terrorists have been defeated by the Iraqi government and nation, they pretend to favor and support such a major development,” Imam Khamenei said, adding the US will “undoubtedly strike a blow to Iraq again” whenever it has the opportunity.
The Leader also hailed Iraq’s victory against the terrorists and their sponsors as a result of unity among various Iraqi ethnicities and of the Baghdad government’s support for the popular forces.
Describing Iraq as an influential and major country in the Arab world, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Baghdad government for its efforts to safeguard the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iraq.
Ayatollah Khamenei also voiced support for the expansion of Tehran-Baghdad relations in all fields.