News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 27
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
569.48
RUB
8.36
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Mexican MPs do not care about Azerbaijan's position
22:18, 26.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Mexican MPs themselves expressed their desire to visit Karabakh,  following the Executive Council meeting of the Republican Party Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the reports of the Azerbaijani media that Azerbaijan has sent the note of protest to Mexico for this visit.

According to Sharmazanov, Mexicans do not even care about this situation.

"Our Mexican partners perfectly knew where they're going. We held high-level meetings in Karabakh, " Sharmazanov said.

Mexican MPs Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo, Carlos Hernández Mirón  arrived in Karabakh on October 24.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news