Sharmazanov: Mexican MPs do not care about Azerbaijan's position

YEREVAN.- Mexican MPs themselves expressed their desire to visit Karabakh, following the Executive Council meeting of the Republican Party Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the reports of the Azerbaijani media that Azerbaijan has sent the note of protest to Mexico for this visit.
According to Sharmazanov, Mexicans do not even care about this situation.
"Our Mexican partners perfectly knew where they're going. We held high-level meetings in Karabakh, " Sharmazanov said.
Mexican MPs Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo, Carlos Hernández Mirón arrived in Karabakh on October 24.