Armenian monastery in Turkey faces threat of complete disappearance

The Armenian Artsvaber Monastery, which is located in Erciş town in the Van Province of Turkey, faces the threat of disappearance once and for all.
Treasure hunters have dug dozens of deep pits at the monastery, and the local residents dump their garbage there, according to Akunq.net.
As per this website, Armenian sources say this monastery was built either in the first half of the 7th or in the 8th century, and it was one of the three most important monasteries in the region. The source also informs that the monastery was attacked in 1896 and 1915.
Turks captured Artsvaber Monastery immediately after Armenian Genocide and World War I. Its walls, cross-stones, and adjacent structures have been completely destroyed. And now, the rest of the ruins also face the threat of complete disappearance.