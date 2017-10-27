Newspaper: Russia delegation departs from Armenia in discontent

YEREVAN. – The Russian delegation, which had arrived in capital city Yerevan for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) meeting, was not particularly content while leaving the Republic of Armenia (RA), according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“The reason, along with other matters, was also the [Armenia-Russia] turnover-related numerical differences that existed between the statistical data of [PMs] Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev.

‘“At the time when the EAEU session was in progress (…), a 190-million-dollar investment memorandum was being signed at the same time at the RA Ministry of Energy [Infrastructures] and Natural Resources, with the ‘godfathership’ of US Ambassador [Richard] Mills,’ they [the newspaper’s sources at the Armenian government] told us hinting that this is also one of the reasons for the discontent [by the visiting Russian delegation],” wrote Hraparak.