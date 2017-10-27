China launches tram powered by hydrogen fuel cells

A Chinese-produced tram powered by hydrogen fuel cells was put into commercial operation in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province on Thursday, Xinhua agency reported.
The first commercially-operated hydrogen-powered tram in the world was manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Tangshan Co., Ltd. The tram completed several trips on its first day of operation, and it emits no pollutants, only water.
It can be refilled with hydrogen in 15 minutes, and can run for up to 40 km at a maximum speed of 70 km per hour.