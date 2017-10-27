MOD officials, volunteer veterans visit Yerevan military pantheon on Parliament tragedy anniversary (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Officials, members of the military, and Karabakh War veterans on Friday paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on the 18th anniversary of the terrorism that occurred in the National Assembly (NA), to pay tribute to late Prime Minister and Supreme Commander Vazgen Sargsyan (PHOTOS).

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, several other senior officials from the Ministry of Defense (MOD), and the Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union veterans were among those that visited Yerablur.

Separately, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan spoke to reporters.

A group criminals broke into the NA Sessions’ Hall, on October 27, 1999, and shot and killed several government and parliament members.

This terrorist act took the lives of Prime Minister and Supreme Commander Vazgen Sargsyan, NA Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Vice-Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, Operational Affairs Minister Leonard Petrosyan, and MPs Armenak Armenakyan, Henrik Abrahamyan, and Mikayel Kotanyan.

The trial of the terrorists, who committed this crime, was held from 2001 to 2003. As a result, six of them were sentenced to life imprisonment, whereas another one was handed down a fourteen-year prison term.

The court case, however, did not expose the actual persons behind this tragedy, and, as a result, the Armenian society still has considerable doubts regarding the architects of this terrorist act.