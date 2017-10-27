News
Karabakh President, Armenia provincial delegation discuss collaboration
12:17, 27.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Friday received a delegation from the Lori Province of Armenia, and led by Governor Artur Nalbandyan.

Cooperation between the Lori Province and Artsakh regions were on the discussion agenda, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Sahakyan pointed to the close links between the Lori Province and the NKR Martakert Region, adding that strengthening and enlarging cooperation between the administrative entities of the two Armenian states enables to efficiently implement numerous programs.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
