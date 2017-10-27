News
Friday
October 27
News
Armenia legislature approves space-related documents
13:00, 27.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Friday ratified a package of documents pertaining to space matters.

Accordingly, the MPs approved the Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies; the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space; the Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects; and the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
