Armenia legislature approves space-related documents

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Friday ratified a package of documents pertaining to space matters.
Accordingly, the MPs approved the Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies; the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space; the Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects; and the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space.