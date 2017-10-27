Armenia’s Zigzag launches official sales of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

The sales of the new generation of Apple smartphones - iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus - have officially started at Zigzag and Zigzag Antena stores following the launch schedule set by Apple.

The official date for the launch of the sales in Armenia was set to be Friday.

Zigzag Company started the presale of the new models on October 20th, giving the opportunity to pre-order the smartphones. The most popular color during the presale was the Space Gray of the iPhone 8, which was chosen by about 70% of customers. In terms of memory, the models with 64 GB top the rank, earning more than 60% preference by customers.

To make the new models more accessible, Zigzag offers special terms of credit in partnership with a number of leading banks.