Large fire turns gasoline station into ashes in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN. – A large fire has occurred Friday at a gasoline station in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Press service of the Ministry of Emergency situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a call was received, at around 12։10pm, informing that a fire had broken out in a hardware store, it had spread to the nearby gasoline station at an intersection, and this gasoline station had turned into ashes.

Four fire brigades and an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.