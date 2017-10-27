Armenia’s Ucom launches official sale of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with Apple official warranty

According to the schedule approved by Apple, Ucom, as the official partner of Apple for several years, on Friday launched the official sale of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones in Armenia.

“This year again the consignment of the latest smartphones intended for our country is ready for full use in Ucom 4G+ network, the only network certified by Apple,” said Hayk Yesayan, the Director General at Ucom. “In Ucom sales and service centers the smartphones are available in space gray, silver and gold tones. As usual, they are offered with several tariff options.”

For example, 64GB smartphone is available for 469,000 AMD retail price. At Ucom the same model can be acquired on the 24-month installment plan, starting from 0% prepayment, 0% annual interest rate and 0% commission, by subscribing to Universal Plus 5500 or a higher postpaid tariff plan. Plus, subscribers will receive 750 minutes each month to call all local networks, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), any Russian network, the USA and Canada, as well as 5GB of mobile Internet.

It should be added that along with the official sale of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Ucom has also launched sale of the original Apple accessories with a 1-year official warranty in its Flagship store on Northern Avenue in capital city Yerevan. Hence, the 1-year official warranty applies not only to smartphones, but also to original audio converters, charging cables, EarPods’ headphone cords, wireless AirPods’ headphone cords, as well as Beats Solo3, Beats EP On-Ear, Beats Studio, BeatsX, Powerbeats 3, and Beats Pill+ headphone cords acquired from Ucom.

iPhone fans will certainly appreciate wireless charging, speakers that are 25% louder, and the A11 Bionic chip that is up to 70% faster than the A10 Fusion chip used in iPhone so far.