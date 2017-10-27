Armenia FM bids farewell to outgoing Brazil ambassador

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Friday received Brazilian Ambassador Edson Marinho Duarte Monteiro, on the occasion of the completion of the latter’s diplomatic mission in Armenia.
Nalbandian positively assessed the warm and friendly relations between Armenia and Brazil, underscored Monteiro’s personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations, and wished the diplomat success in his future activities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Thanking for the MFA’s constant support during his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Brazilian ambassador, for his part, expressed a conviction that bilateral relations will continue to strengthen further.
Separately, FM Nalbandian awarded Ambassador Monteiro with the MFA Medal of Honor, and in recognition of the diplomat’s contribution to the development of Armenia-Brazil relations.