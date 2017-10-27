News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 28
USD
482.24
EUR
561.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
iPhone apps can silently turn on your front or back camera
iPhone apps can silently turn on your front or back camera
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Cyber criminals can use iPhone apps to secretly turn on your front or back camera at any time, a security expert has warned, Daily Mail reported.

Google engineer Felix Krause was able to build an app that silently takes a picture of its user every second and then uploads them to the Internet.

He said the issues is a "privacy loophole that can be abused by iOS apps. "

The only safe way to protect yourself from the hack is using camera covers, which can be bought online, though a simple sticky note will suffice.

You can also revoke camera access for all apps and always use the built-in camera app to avoid being caught out.

When an app wants to access your camera, for instance to take a profile photo during set-up, it must first ask for permission.

Once granted, this permission can only be revoked via the settings menu.

Mr Krausse, based in Vienna, Austria, said that once an app is opened, it can take photos and video of the user via either camera at any time.

The iPhone gives no indication that the camera is being used or that the photos are being uploaded to the internet.

"iOS users often grant camera access to an app soon after they download it," he wrote in a blog post.

"These apps, like a messaging app or any news-feed-based app, can easily track the users face, take pictures, or live stream the front and back camera, without the user’s consent."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
China plans to become world's main innovation center for Artificial Intelligence
Baidu corporation has signed a strategic cooperation agreement to work on commercial driverless vehicles...
 Armenia’s Zigzag launches official sales of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
The company started the presale of the new models on October 20th…
 Armenia President: IT easily overcomes borders, customs checkpoints (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan handed the President’s 2017 educational awards for this sector…
 iPod inventor wins Armenia President 2017 award for global contribution to IT
Tony Fadell will arrive in the country on November 14…
 PM: We want to have competitive, progressive nation, securing place for Armenia at global level
Karapetyan addressed at the official opening of an international scientific workshop…
 144 IT startups emerged in Armenia in 2016 and 2017
Owing to the adoption of the law on state support to the IT sector…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news