Investigation completed into Iran citizen illegally crossing into Armenia

The investigation is completed into Iranian citizen’s illegally crossing the Turkish-Armenian border, one month ago.
According to the indictment, on the morning of September 22, Yargol Mohammadi Rezaei crossed the state border of Armenia without the specified documentation, and entered Armenia from Turkey. Half an hour later, however, he was apprehended by the Russian border guards that are stationed in Armenia.
A criminal charge has been filed against the Iranian citizen.
He is under arrest.
The case will be heard in court.