Iraqi forces, Kurdish Peshmerga agree on ceasefire

The U.S.-led coalition on Friday confirmed that a cease-fire has been reached between the Iraqi force and the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, a Kurdish media reported.
"What we know is that there is a cease-fire," Colonel Ryan Dillon, spokesperson for the international coalition told Rudaw television.
Dillon said the coalition wants the cease-fire to be extended so that the two sides will "refocus" on the fight against the terrorist Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq, the Kurdish channel said.
"We certainly want that (cease-fire) to extend, to not be just a cease-fire for a short period of time, but that it extends to no more fighting," Dillon said.
The coalition is "encouraging dialogue, through trying to get the right people from both Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces. So that something could be worked out diplomatically," Dillon added.
Dillon comments came a day after heavy clashes between the two sides on Thursday as the government troops advanced to seize more disputed areas outside the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan