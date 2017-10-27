News
Friday
October 27
UK does not recognize independence of Catalonia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The British government said on Friday it would not recognize Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain, Reuters reported.

“The UK does not and will not recognize the Unilateral Declaration of Independence made by the Catalan regional parliament,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said in a statement.

“It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts,” the statement said. “We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved.

 
