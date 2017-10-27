France rejects Catalonia's independence

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his nation does not recognize the declaration of independence.
"France wishes Spain to be strong and united. It only maintains one partner, which is the Madrid government. The constitution of Spain must be respected," Le Drian said in a statement.
"It is therefore within this framework, which is that of the rule of law, that the question of Catalonia must be considered.This is why France does not recognize the declaration of independence that the Catalan Parliament has just adopted," he added.