Head of European Parliament: No one in EU will recognize independence of Catalonia

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said the European Parliament does not recognize the declaration of independence by Catalonia.
"The declaration of independence voted on today in the Catalan Parliament is a breach of the rule of law, the Spanish constitution and the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia, which are part of the EU’s legal framework. No one in the European Union will recognize this declaration. More than ever, it is necessary to re-establish legality as a basis for dialogue and to guarantee the freedoms and rights of all Catalan citizens," he tweeted.