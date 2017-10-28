$500mn from Kirk Kerkorian’s assets to be distributed to charities

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Stratton granted a petition by the executor overseeing the estate of late American Armenian billionaire Kirk Kerkorian to distribute $500 million of its remaining $1.6 billion in assets to charities, Asbarez reports.
The committee which distributes the donations was selected by the late billionaire and comprises executor Anthony Mandekic, former Kerkorian lawyer Patricia Glaser, and UCLA physician Eric Esrailian. The three-member committee had previously distributed $200 million to charity organizations from Kerkorian’s assets.
Kerkorian’s will specified that his estate be fully distributed within three years of his death.
He died on June 15, 2015 aged 98.