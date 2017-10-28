News
Armenian woman is struck and killed by train in US
Armenian woman is struck and killed by train in US
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An Armenian woman who resides in Glendale, California, USA, was struck and killed by a train.

The Burbank Police Department informed that she was Lydia Savadjian, 34, reported the Burbank Leader.

Police said the woman was struck by a Metrolink train traveling along the Antelope Valley Line 225.

According to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green, an engineer spotted Savadjian sitting on the tracks and sounded the train’s horn to warn her, but it was too late.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.
