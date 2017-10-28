News
Newspaper: What did Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss in Geneva?
Newspaper: What did Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss in Geneva?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – “The political situation in Baku and Yerevan does not enable to predict serious, substantive negotiations on the Karabakh issue. The leaderships of the two countries are preparing for domestic political changes, which will not enable to discuss serious scenarios for resolving the Karabakh issue, since all focus is on this issue. I believe the presidents [of Armenia and Azerbaijan] perhaps discussed this matter in Geneva [recently]. I don’t think that the [foreign] ministerial meeting is organized within the framework of the negotiation logic, since their initiators and stakeholders today are the [OSCE Minsk Group] Co-Chairs, who are trying to show that they follow the situation, trying to prevent a flare-up [in the Karabakh conflict].”

Russian political scientist Vladimir Evseev told the aforementioned to168 Zham (Hour) newspaper of Armenia, as he reflected on the agenda of the talk to be organized between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“According to the political scientist, after the domestic political changes, Armenia will return to its post-April [2016 brief war] demand of the introduction of trust mechanisms.

“For his part, European analyst Uwe Halbach said that the upcoming [foreign] ministerial meeting also will be a regular contact between the ministers, [but] which will not have a significant impact on the negotiation process, without high-level agreements,” wrote 168 Zham.
