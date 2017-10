The Vice President of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, has informed that the death toll in the heavy rains that hit the country has reached seven, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Earlier, five people were reported dead and another two—missing.

The heavy rainfall was caused by Tropical Storm Selma, which made landfall from the Pacific Ocean.

Even though Selma is now moving toward El Salvador, meteorologists forecast that the heavy rains will continue in Nicaragua on Saturday, too.