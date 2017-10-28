US Vice President speaks on Armenia plateaus

Tonight, I came to tell you: Help is on the way.

US Vice President Mike Pence stated the abovementioned at In Defense of Christians Solidarity Dinner, adding that Washington’s policy has radically changed with respect to Christian communities in the Middle East, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

In his words, the UN does not fully fulfill its mission, and, as a result, American aid hardly reaches the minority Christian communities in the region.

“Our fellow Christians and all who are persecuted in the Middle East should not have to rely on multinational institutions when America can help them directly,” noted the US Vice President. “And tonight, it is my privilege to announce that President Trump has ordered the State Department to stop funding ineffective relief efforts at the United Nations. And from this day forward, America will provide support directly to persecuted communities through USAID.”

In his remarks, Pence recalled that Christianity had spread from the Middle East.

“In the mountains of Syria, the valleys of Lebanon, on the plains of Nineveh, the plateaus of Armenia, on the banks of the Tigris and Euphrates, the delta of the Nile, the fathers and mothers of our faith planted seeds of belief,” he noted, in particular.

Also, Mike Pence stressed that US assistance is determined to protect the Christians of the Middle East.

“The United States of America will always stand with those who suffer for their faith, and we will always support them in the hour of their need,” he added.