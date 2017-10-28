News
Armenia minister in Rome, speaks on North-South Highway project
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, attended a conference devoted to the prospects for cooperation with Armenia in road construction.

In his remarks at the event that was held in Rome, Italy, Martirosyan reflected on the ongoing road construction projects in Armenia, and presented the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program in more detail, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In particular, he stressed that this road project, which will link the north of Armenia to the south, is of great importance not solely for the country, but the region because it will become a motorway corridor for transit traffic between Iran and the Black Sea.

At the conference, the discussants conferred also on the opportunities for collaboration with Italian road construction companies in building of the North-South Highway of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
