News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 28
USD
482.24
EUR
561.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Catalonia leader’s powers transferred to Spain deputy PM
Catalonia leader’s powers transferred to Spain deputy PM
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, will from now on carry out the functions of the President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, instead of Carles Puigdemont.

The Spanish government’s respective statement says even though Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy actually assumes the powers of the leader of the Generalitat, he has delegated these functions to Santamaría, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

It is also noted that the Council of Ministers of Spain will assume the powers of the Executive Council (Government) of Catalonia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news