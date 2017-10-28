Catalonia leader’s powers transferred to Spain deputy PM

The Deputy Prime Minister of Spain, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, will from now on carry out the functions of the President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, instead of Carles Puigdemont.
The Spanish government’s respective statement says even though Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy actually assumes the powers of the leader of the Generalitat, he has delegated these functions to Santamaría, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
It is also noted that the Council of Ministers of Spain will assume the powers of the Executive Council (Government) of Catalonia.