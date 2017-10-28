Antonio Tajani says no European country will recognize Catalonia independence

President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, is confident that no European country will recognize Catalonia’s independence from Spain.
Speaking to Il Giornale daily newspaper of Italy, he confirmed the view, which was earlier posted on social media, that Europe will not forget that Catalonia has violated Spain’s constitutional order which, in turn, is part of the European Union order. And as a result, secession from Spain means secession from Europe.
Tajani added that the residents of Catalonia are equally Europeans and Spaniards.
He recalled that European organizations have made it understood from the very beginning that this is an internal matter of Spain.
“Europe cannot be composed of small countries,” said the President of the European Parliament. “I support administrative autonomies, but the values that unite us shall be inviolable. Otherwise, the damage will be as big as in Catalonia.”