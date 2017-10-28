News
Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact relatively tense during the week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces was relatively tense, from October 22 to 28, as compared to last week.

During this time, and aside from shooting weapons, the Azerbaijani armed forces used also Spike anti-tank guided missiles as well as mortars and grenade launchers toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army positions, the NKR Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Defense Army vanguard units fully control the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their military task.
Karabakh defense minister presents to OSCE ambassador evidence on Azerbaijan using guided missiles
They discussed the tense situation along the line of contact in recent days…
 Armenia MP: Azerbaijan president turns into aggressor when sets foot on own land
“This isn’t the first case that they [the Azerbaijanis] are unpredictable and in anxiety”…
 Karabakh President: Azerbaijan's April "blitzkrieg" failed; aggressor has not achieved its goal
The goal of this attack was the destruction of the Karabakh statehood...
 Karabakh army: Tension on line of contact may gradually increase
“We will meet with representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group in the coming days, and we will discuss the created situation,” said the defense minister…
 Azerbaijan fires anti-tank guided missile toward line of contact with Karabakh, for second time in one day
The Artsakh Defense Army, however, continued to show restraint…
Karabakh army presents footage of Spike missile fired by Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani armed forces on Sunday used artillery weapons in a northeasterly direction...
