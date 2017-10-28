Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact relatively tense during the week

STEPANAKERT. – The situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces was relatively tense, from October 22 to 28, as compared to last week.

During this time, and aside from shooting weapons, the Azerbaijani armed forces used also Spike anti-tank guided missiles as well as mortars and grenade launchers toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army positions, the NKR Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Defense Army vanguard units fully control the frontline, and they continue confidently carrying out their military task.