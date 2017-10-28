Armenia MOD: Army-society tie begins from effectiveness of family-soldier tie (PHOTOS)

For the fifth consecutive year, parents of the Armenian capital city Yerevan-resident soldiers serving at the border zones were given the opportunity to visit their sons at their military units.
This time, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan also joined these parents in their visits.
In his remarks, Sargsyan especially highlighted the implementation of this program, and expressed a conviction that it has an important part in the strengthening of army-society relations.
“Actually, the army-society tie begins from the effectiveness of the military serviceman’s tie with the family,” he noted, in particular.