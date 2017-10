A major road accident has occurred Saturday in the Syunik Province of Armenia.

At around 11am, a Ministry of Defense (MOD) truck and an automobile collided on the Kapan-Meghri motorway, at the administrative region of Lichk village.

According to shamshyan.com, four people were injured in the crash, and they were taken to Meghri town hospital.

MOD Military Police have launched an investigation into the incident.